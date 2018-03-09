AUSTIN — In honor of Labor Day, VooDoo Doughnut is offering free coffee to construction workers all month long with the purchase of a doughnut.

Now that they're open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, workers can stop by in the early morning hours between midnight and noon.

The company said they want to recognize those who build our cities.

"We're trying to promote new little things to the community, so workers, labor, it kind of goes hand in hand,” said General Manager Lindsey Jester.

"They work so hard, and it's just so good to have something like that to just honor them, and it's really good coffee,” said customer Phillip Bock.

The offer lasts through the month of September. Workers can get the free coffee by wearing their hardhat.

© 2018 KVUE-TV