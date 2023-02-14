'Voluntine's Day' effort to spread love through volunteering grows

One Austin woman decided to turn her heartbreak into something more heartwarming to help others.

AUSTIN, Texas — A Valentine's Day effort that started out as a post on social media has grown into a full-fledged nonprofit.

"Voluntine's Day" was created by an Austin woman who set out to change the way single people celebrate Valentine's Day - and it was born from her own heartbreak.

Kristen Campos had her heart broken in 2019, but instead of being sad on the day, she decided that she wanted to give back. Campos took to social media to collect donations, and see who wanted to help create lunches for those experiencing homelessness.

Once the donations were collected, Campos and other volunteers would buy supplies for what she called "love lunches." Inside the lunches made with love are a sandwich, bag of chips, bottle of water, some chocolate and a love note.

The group gathers together on Valentine's Day to make the lunches, and then passes them out at homeless shelters around Austin.

"So, I think that two different members of communities are served, right? Some that like myself, which is looking for something to do and keep myself occupied," said Campos. "Not 'Single Awareness Day,' but like 'Give Your Love Away Day' and then also to the homeless community. Feel loved on that day as well."

This year, Voluntine's Day is officially a nonprofit and has even spread to other cities in Texas, including San Antonio and Houston.

"My hope is that two different communities can feel loved on that day because I know during my own season of singleness how broken you can feel on Valentine's Day," explained Campos. "Just because it's a date, It's kind of really romanticized, you know? And I feel like that's where my my heart is to love on that community."

Campos' goal for the nonprofit is to eventually be in every major city across the country. If anyone is interested in volunteering with the group, you can still sign-up on their website or email Campos.

