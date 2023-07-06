Volkswagen to begin autonomous car testing in Austin

The cars will operate within a geofenced area that includes East Austin and Downtown Austin, with plans to later expand.

AUSTIN, Texas — You're about to see even more driverless cars around Austin as Volkswagen is set to test its automated vehicles in town.

According to KVUE’s media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Austin is first location in the U.S. for Volkswagen to test out its self-driving cars, monitored by real drivers.

The company will test its fleet of electric “ID. Buzz” vehicles, developed in collaboration with Mobileye.

The company will start with two cars on Austin’s roads, with plans to scale it up to 10 cars by the end of the year. Volkswagen will also expand the program to at least four cities over the next three years, the Statesman reported.

The self-driving vehicles will not be open to the public and Volkswagen said it is not developing its own ride-hailing service. The cars will operate within a geofenced area that includes East Austin and Downtown Austin, with plans to later expand.

