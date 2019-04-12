CEDAR PARK, Texas — A Vista Ridge High School student is still making an impact in the community a year after his passing.

Myles Hutcheson, 17, died on Dec. 3, 2018, after his car crashed on Brushy Creek Road in Cedar Park.

On Tuesday night, the Vista Ridge High School gym was packed. Senior Grant Moyer said it usually isn't for basketball games, but it was a special night honoring his best friend.

"It was really important because it was kind of like we were doing it for him," he said.

Tuesday was the one-year anniversary of Myles Hutcheson's death.

Dean Filer also played Tuesday.

"Aw, it was crazy. That was the biggest, most exciting game I've ever played in or ever been a part of," Filer said.

Filer met Hutcheson in third grade.

RELATED:

Vista Ridge High School student's legacy lives through blood donations

Thousands want Leander ISD school named after Vista Ridge player killed in crash

'When I grow up, I hope to be just like Myles': Friends, family remember Cedar Park teen

"I miss him a lot. Words can't describe how much I miss him," he said.

So do a lot of other people because, at the end of the game, the crowd started chanting "LLM." That stands for Love Like Myles. Hundreds of people chanted for a minute straight.

"The whole gym was rumbling and it was just 'LLM, LLM.' It was crazy," Filer said.

These three letters are now on the gym floor. Moyer explained what they mean.

"If you say Love Like Myles, love, go out there and be kind, do something that you normally wouldn't do, say hi to someone you normally wouldn't say hi to," he said.

Friends wanted to commemorate Hutcheson for the one-year anniversary and encourage action.

Jordan Geist is the student minister director at Northpoint Church, where Hutcheson attended. He and a group of students came up with the Love Like Myles campaign.

RELATED:

Leander ISD high schools honor Vista Ridge basketball player who died in crash

'He really cared about everyone' | Vista Ridge High School student remembered after fatal crash

Vista Ridge varsity basketball game pushed back after player dies in car crash

"He was an ordinary kid that just loved in an extraordinary way, so we wanted to create a space ... where people could voice that appreciation, that love, the things they notice in others that we usually don't notice in ourselves," Geist said.

Last year, Hutcheson passed away right before the Vista Ridge/McNeil game. It had to be postponed and Vista Ridge eventually lost, which makes Tuesday night's win against Rouse that much sweeter for the Rangers.

"It felt amazing, on a three-game win streak. Topped it off and we did for something bigger than basketball and life itself, which makes it 10 times better," Filer said.

Better because of Myles Hutcheson.

To learn more about the #LLM campaign, click here.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'I have abused my lungs': Willie Nelson quits smoking weed due to health concerns, report says

Austin-based National Instruments announces layoffs