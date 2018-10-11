CEDAR PARK — The Vista Ridge High School Band won first place for Division 6A schools after competing in a statewide band competition.

The band knows just how much practice really can make perfect.

"Every day we're out here," Alli Bellows said. "It's been rain or shine this season."

When they performed their show at a statewide competition, that practice paid off.

"Being the state champions for my senior year has been such a surreal experience, and I would not trade it for anything in the world," Gray Beasley said.

Even as the season is wrapping up, this year's memories will stick with everyone involved.

"Words cannot describe how proud I am; how proud Mr. C, the director of bands is; how proud the entire staff and community is," Marching Band Director Reid Kinson said.

