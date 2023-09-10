In June 2021, Scott Smith was charged with obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct during an explosive Loudoun County school board meeting.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin pardoned Scott Smith, a Loudoun County father, convicted of disorderly conduct at a school board meeting in 2021, according to a statement released by the governor's office on Sunday.

Back in May 2021 a 14-year-old student sexually assaulted a female student at Stone Bridge High School. The 14-year-old later transferred to Broad Run High where the student sexually assaulted another female student 5 months later. The teen was convicted in juvenile court.

Smith was protesting the assault of his daughter, and the circumstances around it, at an August 2021 Loudoun County School Board meeting.

“Scott Smith is a dedicated parent who’s faced unwarranted charges in his pursuit to protect his daughter. Scott’s commitment to his child despite the immense obstacles is emblematic of the parental empowerment movement that started in Virginia,” said Youngkin. “... I am pleased to grant Scott Smith this pardon and help him and his family put this injustice behind them once and for all.”

Smith along with his attorneys, Bill Stanley and Mike Joynes, issued statements in response to Youngkin's pardon.

Smith's Statement:

"What happened to my daughter was a horrible, but preventable tragedy that she will have to deal with for the rest of her life. And the way the public school system, the School Board, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and SRO Department, and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office handled this situation was abhorrent and completely unacceptable. My family has been living a nightmare that no family in America should have to endure. But rather than sit quietly and take it, I decided to stand up against the government – and for that I was branded a “domestic terrorist” and charged with crimes that I did not commit. I want to thank Governor Youngkin for his declaration that I am innocent, and for his absolute and unconditional pardon. While I was extremely confident in my lawyers’ abilities to defend me in court, I am grateful that the Governor recognizes that our justice system has been both weaponized and politicized to the point where my ability to receive a fair trial was in jeopardy. And while this pardon closes one chapter in this ongoing battle, a new chapter has now begun. I will continue to fight for parents and their children who are affected by these misguided and dangerous school policies. My family intends to pursue legal action in the federal courts to hold the Loudoun County public school system accountable for putting its own interests above the safety of both my daughter the families and communities that it was supposed to serve, and I also intend to pursue other legal remedies in order to hold those elected county officials who pursued this malicious prosecution of me accountable for their malfeasance. And, let me be clear. I am not a ‘domestic terrorist,’ I am just a father who will go to the ends of the earth to protect his daughter. I will not ever give up in that endeavor until my family is both protected and fully vindicated."

Stanley and Mike Joynes' statement:

"Today, the Governor declared by his absolute pardon what we already knew – that Scott Smith is an innocent man who was wrongfully and unjustly arrested & charged. Because Scott dared to stand up for his daughter, and courageously stood up for all parents of children in the public school system, he was attacked by those who pushed radical school policies over the protection of students, he was vilified by the media, and he was outrageously branded a “domestic terrorist” by those who believed that parents should not have a say in the education of their children. While we did not seek a pardon from Governor Youngkin, and while we were very confident that we would have been able to prove that Scott Smith was innocent of the criminal charges placed against him if the matter had gone to trial, we are nevertheless grateful that the Governor also recognized the wrong done to Scott Smith by the judicial system, and that he has now taken this bold action to right that wrong by this pardon. His declaration that Scott Smith was “factually innocent” of the charges is vindication for Scott Smith, his family, and for all parents who stand up against the government’s attempt to enact a radical agenda that is obsessed on teaching their children “what to think,” rather than focusing on teaching children the critical lessons they need to learn in order to be successful later in life. We are proud of Scott Smith for standing up to the government’s overreach, and believe that this is the right and proper result for Scott and his family."

