FREDRICKSBURG — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has confirmed they are investigating the crash of a North American P-51D in Fredericksburg on Saturday.

NTSB said the crash occurred around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday in the parking lot of a Fredericksburg apartment complex.

NTSB said there were two people on board the plane at the time of the crash. Their injuries are not known at this time, but the National Museum of the Pacific War in Fredricksburg tweeted at 6:30 p.m. that the passengers were both veterans.

We are saddened by the unfortunate accident that happened this afternoon that claimed the lives of two veterans. At this time we have no further information. — Pacific War Museum (@PacWarMuseum) November 18, 2018

NTSB is sending an investigator to Fredricksburg to assess damage. They should arrive around midday on Sunday.

This is a developing story. We are working on getting more information.

