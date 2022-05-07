Vincent's on the Lake closing due to 'economic conditions and low water levels'

The restaurant's last day in business will be Friday, Sept. 30.

AUSTIN, Texas — Vincent's on the Lake, a waterfront restaurant and events venue on Lake Travis, will be closing at the end of the week.

In a Facebook post last week, the restaurant cited the economy and low water levels as reasons for shutting its doors.

"I’m afraid it’s true. Economic conditions and low water levels forced us to make a hard choice," the post states. "Our last night will be next Friday, September 30th. We will continue with our live music up thru the last night. Next Wednesday and Thursday everything will be half off. Friday will be 75% off. Thank you everyone for your support. Hope to see everyone this weekend."

The restaurant, located at the Emerald Point Marina at 5973 Hiline Road, was known for its lakefront views and live music. The venue was also open to weddings and events.

According to its event schedule published last month, Vincent's will wrap up its last week with live music starting Wednesday through Friday:

Wednesday: Southern Angels, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday: Honey Punch, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday: Uptown Drive, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

