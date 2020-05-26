Videos of packed patio bars cause concern, bar owners say they're doing their best

Austin Mayor Steve Adler tweeted about seeing some packed patio bars and reminded people to keep a 6-foot distance.

AUSTIN, Texas — There were a lot of celebrations after bars were allowed to reopen their doors on Friday, but some people are worried about seeing packed bars on social media.

Mayor Steve Adler tweeted on Sunday, "Please [keep a] 6 foot social distance and wear a face covering to give the governor's reopening of the economy the best chance to succeed and last."

"We never experienced this before. We've never been shut down like this before, so you really don't know what's going to happen," said Michael Girard, the owner of Speakeasy in Downtown Austin.

Girard said he's happy with the way things turned out for his bar over Memorial Day weekend but knows there could be changes for others.

"Now that it has happened, I'm sure that there will be a lot of meetings this week on how to revise their operating strategy, and was it safe enough? What do they need to do to make it safe," said Girard.

People have their complaints on social media about some videos of packed outdoor bars in Austin. To clear things up, in Gov. Greg Abbott's updated guidelines on Friday, it said there's no occupancy limit outdoors at a bar.

The new guidelines also show bar owners can keep barstools open, as long as they're spread out. Girard said bar owners are trying the best they can and it's not only bars where people need to comply with the social distancing rules, but other places too, like parks, stores and lakes.

"I'm not sure why the bars are singled out in that manner. I've seen some pretty large crowds at the plant nursery at Lowe's," said Girard. "We really need customers to participate, you know, it is a matter of personal responsibility also."

Girard said bars are still feeling their way through the new rules and hopes people can understand that.

"The bar owners will respond and respect the rules that we're given right now," said Girard.

Gov. Abbott's guidelines said any bars with video arcades have to keep those areas closed.