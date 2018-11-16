ROUND ROCK, Texas — Just one week before Thanksgiving, a Round Rock veteran who has been without a car for months was given the keys to a new set of wheels Friday.

Caliber Collision teamed up with the nonprofit, Soldier's Angels, in order to make it happen.

Ray Garcia -- a retired Army staff sergeant -- and his family has been without a car for more than three months after their only vehicle's transmission broke down, Caliber Collision said. They haven't been able to afford repairs since.

Garcia was medically discharged after 17 years of service with 100 percent total and permanent disability. In the months that Garcia has not had a car, Caliber Collision said his oldest daughter has been driving from Killeen to Round Rock in order to take Garcia to his medical and PTSD appointments.

Garcia, who has three children and a wife living with him, was nominated for the Recycled Rides by Soldier's Angels.

WATCH: Round Rock vet gets special gift week before Thanksgiving

Soldier's Angels is a nonprofit that gives support to active duty service members and veterans. Recycled Rides is a program that gifts vehicles to people in need such as vets.

