COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Social media is lighting up after reports of a fight after the Texas A&M battle against LSU Saturday, in which the Aggies won 74-72 after a seven-overtime game.

The Southeastern Conference fined Texas A&M $50,000 for the field rush at the stadium on Saturday and is still looking into other action about the fights that took place on the field -- which involved LSU director of player personnel Kevin Faulk, Cole Fisher, who the SEC referred to as a "staff member," A&M receivers coach Dameyune Craig and LSU offense analyst Steve Kragthorpe.

While further action could be pending, it didn't take long for football fans to begin posting evidence of the Kyle Field madness online. Below is a roundup of a few of the images and videos captured during the chaos.

Hillary Scheinuk, a photographer for The Advocate, captured this shot:

POSTGAME | #LSU director of player personnel Kevin Faulk and an unknown man with what appears to be an #Aggie bench credential throw punches on the field after @AggieFootball defeated @LSUfootball in 7-OT @theadvocatebr pic.twitter.com/H7EvCNmoIv — Hilary Scheinuk (@hscheinukphoto) November 25, 2018

A college sports journalist for The Dallas Morning News, Ben Baby, shared a video appearing to show the interaction between Jimbo and an A&M staffer:

Video of the interaction between Jimbo and the A&M staffer involved in the post-game altercation. pic.twitter.com/wkDXK65Zwl — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) November 25, 2018

A journalist with the Houston Chronicle, Brent Zwerneman, also obtained video of the dispute:

Zwerneman sounds a little like Zapruder, right? I’ve acquired video disputing Steve Kragthorpe’s version of postgame fight — he was shoved by Cole Fisher, not punched. More to come, including LSU safety John Battle punching Cole Fisher while Fisher & Kevin Faulk trade blows: pic.twitter.com/pzzjJ3P2P1 — Brent Zwerneman (@BrentZwerneman) November 27, 2018

