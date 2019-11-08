AUSTIN, Texas — Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

One man died and two others were injured.

The incident happened at approximately 1:50 a.m. at the La Preferida Bar parking lot in North Austin, on Lamar Boulevard at Masterson Pass, just north of Rundberg Lane.

Police arrived at the scene to find three men who had sustained gunshot wounds. One victim, later identified as 26-year-old Julio Cesar Gamez-Contreras, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Travis County Medical Examiner has since conducted an autopsy and ruled his death a homicide.

The other two victims – Hispanic men in their 30s, according to authorities – were transported to Dell Seton with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police a fight had broken out inside the bar between the victims and several suspects and continued in the parking lot.

Police said the suspects fled the scene in a white Cadillac Escalade truck with chrome wheels similar to the one pictured below:

Austin Police Department

Anyone with any information or video is asked to contact police at (512) 472-TIPS or text "Tip 103" and your message to CRIMES.

