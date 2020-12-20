x
People honor fallen veterans in Pflugerville for Wreaths Across America Day

While some cities held virtual ceremonies due to COVID-19, others kept it in-person.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The heavy rain across Central Texas didn't stop people from showing up to honor veterans in Pflugerville on Saturday morning. 

People lined up at the Immauel Lutheran Church Cemetery for National Wreaths Across America Day.

KVUE spoke with one young woman who's part of the Civil Patrol, a nonprofit organization that helped raise money for wreaths. 

"It is is an impactful moment I’m sure for other cadets as well as myself, when you hear taps – get a little teary-eyed or sorrowful," said Dava Flowers, a Cadet Colonel with Civil Air Patrol. "Hearing the bells ring and being a part of something that can honor our fallen soldiers is an incredible experience and I'm grateful to be a part of it."

U.S. officials announced in November that Wreaths Across America was going to be canceled this year because of the pandemic, but then reversed that decision.

