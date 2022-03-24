Park University, YMCA of Austin hosting job fair for veterans

As of Monday, more than 30 companies and organizations had registered to participate in the event.

AUSTIN, Texas — Park University's Austin campus and the YMCA of Austin are partnering to host a job, resource and education fair for local veterans on Thursday.

The event will be held at the TownLake YMCA, located at 1000 W. Cesar Chavez St., from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Park University said that the event is open to veterans, transitioning service members and the general public who are looking to connect with employers, government agencies and other resources in the greater Austin area. The university said that, as of Monday, more than 30 companies and organizations had registered to participate.

Park University said that attendees are encouraged but not required to dress professionally for potential on-site interviews. Attendees should also bring copies of their résumés.

Those attending in-person will register on-site, and individuals who wish to attend virtually can register here.

This event is co-sponsored by the Texas Veterans Commission and Workforce Solutions.

