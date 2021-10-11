List: Veterans Day discounts and freebies

We've put together a list of deals for Veterans Day.

AUSTIN, Texas — It's Veterans Day, and in an effort to show gratitude for their service, many restaurants and businesses offer deals to vets on Nov. 11.

Here's a look at deals you can take advantage of.

Veterans and active-duty military, National Guard and Reserves can get a free meal from a special menu on Nov. 11 with proof of service.

Veterans and active-duty military can get a free meal from a select menu and a Dr. Pepper on Nov. 11.

Veterans and active-duty military get a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries on Nov. 11.

Veterans and active-duty military can get a free meal from a select menu on Nov. 11.

Veterans get a free adult buffet with coupon. Click here for the coupon on Nov. 11.

Veterans and active-duty military can get a free donut of their choice at participating locations on Nov. 11. No purchase is necessary. The deal is only available in-store.

The restaurant will host Military Appreciation Night on Nov. 11 from 5 p.m. to close. This includes a free “thank you” meal when dining in.

Veterans can receive free Red, White and Blue Pancakes or a Pancake Combo from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 11 while dining in. Proof of service is required.

Veterans and active-duty military get a free lunch combo between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 11.

Veterans, active-duty military and reservists can get a free appetizer or dessert on Nov. 11.

Veterans and active-duty military who are also Red Robin Royalty members can get a free Red's Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries from Nov. 1 through Nov. 14. Registration for the Red Robin Royalty Program with military designation must be completed by Nov. 1.

Veterans and active-duty military can get a free 20-ounce smoothie of their choice.

Free haircuts will be available for veterans and active-duty military with valid proof of service on Nov. 11.

Veterans, active-duty military and military spouses can get a free tall hot brewed coffee at participating stores on Nov.11.

Veterans, active-duty military and their families can get a 10% discount from Oct. 31 through Nov. 13. The discount can be used on two separate transactions and applies to all items online and in-store.

On Nov. 11, veterans and active U.S. military members can enjoy a complimentary taco (ANY taco on the menu) and choice of fountain drink or iced tea. The special Veterans Day offer is available to guests for dine-in and pick-up orders in participating restaurants.