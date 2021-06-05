Veteran celebrates 100th birthday by giving back

Harold decided to celebrate by giving back to an organization that has helped him in the past.

MONTROSE, Pa. — A man from Susquehanna County celebrated his 100th birthday on Saturday, but he wasn't accepting any gifts for himself.

Last year, Twin Tiers Honor Flight, an organization that brings veterans to visit memorials in Washington D.C., teamed up with Harold Gary's friends to get folks to send him birthday cards.

Harold decided to pay it forward.

The birthday boy organized a walk-a-thon at Montrose Area High School.

All the proceeds will benefit Twin Tiers.

"I knew there'd be friends here, but also I found that there were friends that I didn't even know showed up! It's hard to describe, but I guess humbled would cover it," said Gary, a Navy veteran.