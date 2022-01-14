Veronica Briseño named new Austin assistant city manager

Briseño will begin her new position on Jan. 18.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk has selected Veronica Briseño as assistant city manager for the "Government that Works for All" strategic area.

She will begin on Jan. 18 and will oversee a $258.3 million budget and over 1,000 full-time employees.

Briseño previously worked as the chief economic recovery officer for the city. She led 12 financial assistance programs for creatives and businesses for the city’s COVID-19 economic recovery.

“Serving as a member of the City Manager’s executive team has been my goal for years. Growing up in Texas, my father served as a city manager in a major Texas city, and I had the same calling,” said Briseño. “I look forward to working with the departments within Government that Works for All and continuing my 20-plus year career with the City of Austin to support our residents and their needs.”

She has been working with the city for over 20 years. From being an intern, to being the Director of the Small and Minority Business Resources Department.

“Veronica Briseño’s experience in the public sector as a career public servant is invaluable for providing leadership to our support service departments and offices,” said Cronk.

Some of her roles have been Interim Homeless Strategy Officer, Interim President/Chief Executive Officer of Austin Economic Development Corporation, Economic Development Director, and Chief Economic Recovery Officer. She has Bachelor of Arts Degrees in Government and Journalism and a Master of Public Affairs from the University of Texas at Austin.

The search for a new assistant city manager began in June 2021, after former Deputy City Manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde announced her departure to become the City Manager of Boulder, Colorado. City Attorney Anne Morgan began serving as the interim deputy city manager in May 2021, and will return to her role as city attorney later this month. The assistant city manager position replaces the role of the deputy city manager.

As a result of Briseño’s appointment, current Acting Economic Development Department (EDD) Director Sylnovia Holt-Rabb will serve as the Interim EDD Director.