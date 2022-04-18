As Verizon raises minimum wage to $20 per hour, some Austin stores offering sign-on bonuses

For assistant managers who work holidays and Sundays and for employees who are bilingual, premium pay differentials are also being added, Verizon announced.

As Verizon raises its minimum wage, the company also said it's offering sign-on bonuses at some stores in Austin.

The company announced Monday that it is raising its minimum wage for retail, customer service and inside sales teams to $20 per hour. It's important to note that it's $20 per hour when base salary plus target commission are combined. The company said new employees will make this rate in addition to existing employees.

In addition to the minimum wage increase, the company also announced that sign-on bonuses are being offered in many cities throughout the U.S. That includes Austin, Texas.

Some stores in Austin are offering sign-on bonuses of $2,500 for new retail specialists and $3,500 for assistant managers.

