Police seeking vehicle involved in fatal northwest Austin crash

Police said the crash involved five vehicles and killed one person on FM 620.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a vehicle involved in a fatal crash in northwest Austin.

The incident happened on Wednesday, Aug. 26, around 6:44 a.m. on the 7600 block of FM 620.

Police said the deceased, 26-year-old Jacob Byrd, was attempting to make a left turn out of the Tintara at Canyon Creek apartments when he collided with a white, 2014 Jeep Cherokee traveling northbound. Byrd was ejected from his vehicle, a blue, 2008 Honda Accord.

At this time, police said three other eastbound vehicles became involved. The driver of a white or silver SUV slammed on the bakes, presumably to avoid striking Byrd, when she was hit by a black, 2020 Acura Integra. The Integra was then rear-ended by a silver, 2019 Toyota Tacoma.



The driver of the SUV, described as a white female estimated to be in her 40s with short blonde or grey hair and a thin build, then got out of the vehicle to check on the driver of the Integra before leaving the scene. Her SUV has damage to its backside.

Byrd was pronounced dead on scene at 7:10 a.m.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the APD at 512-974-6873.

This is the city's 55th fatal traffic crash this year, resulting in 60 deaths. At this time last year, there were 54 fatalities.