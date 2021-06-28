Vehicle reportedly drives off cliff on Mount Bonnell Road

AUSTIN, Texas — No injuries were reported after a two-vehicle incident in which one vehicle drove off a 20- to 30-foot cliff or embankment.
Officials said the incident occurred in the area of 3606-4111 Mount Bonnell Road.
According to Austin-Travis County EMS, five people were involved and refused transport. Four were in the vehicle that drove off the embankment and were able to walk back to the roadway, while one person was in the other vehicle.
You can expect delays in the area as officials clear the scene.
