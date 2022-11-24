Vehicle containing passenger submerged in water, no injuries reported

By 11:29 a.m., the person was reached by AFD and was able to walk out of the water.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person has been rescued after being submerged in water inside their vehicle, according to the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS).

At 11:12 a.m. on Nov. 24, ATCEMS tweeted that a vehicle, containing one person, was submerged in a body of water. Medics were called out to the Walter E. Long Metropolitan Park to assist in rescue.

In addition to medics, firefighters from the Austin Fire Department (AFD) were called to the scene to help in the removal of the person from their vehicle. AFD put on personal floatation devices and made access to the person.

By 11:29 a.m., the person was reached by AFD and was able to walk out of the water. Transportation to the hospital will be determined, but that information has not been released yet.

No further information is available at this time.

FINAL Water Rescue Walter E Long Park: The person has been accessed & was walked out of the water by AFD. The patient is being evaluated & transport is to be determined. No further updates are planned. No further information is available. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) November 24, 2022