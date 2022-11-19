Vandegrift HS marching band, dance company to represent Texas in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

This is the first time a Leander ISD band will march in the annual parade.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEANDER, Texas — Texas will be represented in the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade by one of Central Texas' very own marching bands.

The Vandegrift High School Viper Marching Band and Vision Dance Company was sent off to New York on Saturday to prepare for the annual parade this coming Thursday.

Out of more than 100 applicants nationwide, the marching band was chosen to participate in the parade. The Viper Marching Band and Vision Dance Company, made up of more than 300 students, will be one of only a dozen marching bands performing in the parade. It will join marching groups from colleges and other high schools from across the U.S. and even a student marching band from Veracruz, Mexico.

This marks the first time a Leander ISD band makes an appearance in the parade.

Over the past several years, the Vandegrift band has earned many regional and national honors. Just earlier this month, the band and dance company won the University Interscholastic League 6A state marching band contest after competing against top bands from across the state in San Antonio.

Since 2000, the VHS band has paced in the UIL state marching contest a total of six times and finished in second place in 2021. In 2019, the band earned the title of Bands of America Grand National Champion and is also four-time Bands of American Regional Champion.

The Leander ISD Vista Ridge High School Marching Band also competed in the 6A state contest and placed fifth among 42 bands.