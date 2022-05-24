Texas leaders react to shooting at Uvalde elementary school

SAN ANTONIO — One person has been arrested and two people are dead while multiple people are hospitalized following a reported shooting on the campus of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
While the situation continues to develop, U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales tweeted that he has been in communication with Mayor Don McLaughlin.
He later tweeted a Bible verse, also sending prayers for the families.
San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus also tweeted that the department has sent resources to assist in Uvalde. Authorities are "standing by to assist as further needed."
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar also deployed units to assist. The BCSO Emergency Ops Mobile Unit was on standby as of last check.
Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives Dade Phelan said he reached out to Rep. King and is keeping in touch with Texas authorities as more develops.
Senator Ted Cruz took to Twitter to say he and Heidi are praying for the children and families affected in the horrific shooting.