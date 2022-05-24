Texas leaders react to shooting at Uvalde elementary school

San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus also tweeted that the department has sent resources to assist in Uvalde.

SAN ANTONIO — One person has been arrested and two people are dead while multiple people are hospitalized following a reported shooting on the campus of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

While the situation continues to develop, U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales tweeted that he has been in communication with Mayor Don McLaughlin.

Received an update from Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin and the shooter is in custody. I will continue to speak with local officials to make sure the Uvalde community has all resources necessary in the wake of today’s events.



You can reach my Uvalde office at 830-333-7410 — Rep. Tony Gonzales (@RepTonyGonzales) May 24, 2022

He later tweeted a Bible verse, also sending prayers for the families.

San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus also tweeted that the department has sent resources to assist in Uvalde. Authorities are "standing by to assist as further needed."

SAPD has sent resources to an active shooter at Robb Elementary in Uvalde and is standing by to assist as further needed. — Chief Bill McManus (@Chief_McManus) May 24, 2022

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar also deployed units to assist. The BCSO Emergency Ops Mobile Unit was on standby as of last check.

Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives Dade Phelan said he reached out to Rep. King and is keeping in touch with Texas authorities as more develops.

This is a horrific & heartbreaking situation. I’ve reached out to Rep. King and am keeping in touch with @TxDPS and @TDEM as this develops and more info becomes available. Please pray for the students, teachers, families and everyone else involved. https://t.co/OIwrI7qvTF — Dade Phelan (@DadePhelan) May 24, 2022

Senator Ted Cruz took to Twitter to say he and Heidi are praying for the children and families affected in the horrific shooting.