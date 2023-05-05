Uvalde CISD banning backpacks for remainder of school year

District leaders said the safety measure is in response to an increase of "non-credible social media threats."

UVALDE, Texas — Students at Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District will not be allowed to bring backpacks to school for the remainder of the semester. The reminder was sent to families in the district.

District leaders said the safety measure is in response to an increase of "non-credible social media threats." This will mean no backpacks, sling bags, messenger bags or large purses.

However, students can bring a one gallon Ziploc bag, a small clear bag or clutch, and non transparent lunch boxes.

On the district's website, it says this ban will run through May 22. Students will be provided with school supplies.

This comes after an announcement on May 5 where Southwest ISD said they will also implement a backpack ban as a precaution.

The district informed parents through a letter about the updated policy and released a video explaining what led to the decision. Backpacks are banned through the remainder of the school year.