UTPD investigating potential arson at Stengl Lost Pines Biological Station in Smithville

The station consists of 600 acres and is complimentary to the Brackenridge Field Lab.

SMITHVILLE, Texas — The University of Texas Police Department is investigating a potential arson at a biological research facility in Smithville.

Police were alerted to the incident around 2:12 p.m. on Wednesday at the university's Stengl Lost Pines Biological Station on the 400 block of Old Antioch Road.

Officials believe the fire occurred after 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. The Bastrop Fire Department responded shortly after to contain the fire. No injuries were reported.

UTPD detectives will be working with the Texas A&M Forest Service to determine if the fire was set intentionally, noting that the case is currently being investigated as a potential arson.

Anyone with more information is asked to call UTPD at 512-471-4441, extension 9.

According to the university's website:

"The Stengl 'Lost Pines' Biological Station (SLP) at the University of Texas at Austin is hundreds of acres of research and teaching space, akin to having a piece of the 'Piney Woods' of east Texas less than 50 miles from Austin. Characterized as Post Oak Savannah, the community is remarkably similar to the Black Oak Savannas of more northern States and southern Canada. Elements of both the Blackland Prairie (the property is only a few miles from the Fayette Plains) and the East Texas Piney Woods, however, increase the potential biodiversity of the site."