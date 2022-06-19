UTPD arrest man accused of assault at Trinity Street Garage

Police said the incident happened around 9:50 p.m. on Saturday and involved three victims.

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin Police Department arrested a man accused of an assault that happened at the Trinity Street Garage on Saturday night.

UTPD said the incident happened around 9:50 p.m. at 1815 Trinity St.

When officers arrived, they made contact with three non-UT victims. EMS arrived to assist with medical evaluations of one of the victims. That man told medics his friends would drive him to the hospital, police said.

A non-UT male suspect was taken into custody. UTPD officers spoke with witnesses who confirmed the victims’ stories.

The suspect was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of assault. Police said there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact UTPD at 512-471-4441 and select extension 9.