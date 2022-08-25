x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

UTPD, APD responding to an incident at 15th and Red River

Details remain limited at this time. Here is what we know.

More Videos

AUSTIN, Texas — Officers with the Austin Police Department and the University of Texas Police Department along with other law enforcement agencies are responding to an incident at 15th and Red River Streets on Thursday night. 

APD said the scene is related to a shooting that happened in East Austin in the 2600 block of E. 7th St.

One of those involved left the scene and was found across from Dell Seton Medical Center at 15th and Red River Streets. 

APD said there was a large police presence in the area as officers were detaining the individual who was reported to be armed. All of those involved have been detained. 

APD said there is no ongoing threat to the public. Detectives are still investigating. 

No other information has been released at this time. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

How to adopt a child in the Texas foster care system

Austin police identify man arrested in connection to homicide at Auditorium Shores

Austin police investigating homicide near Barton Springs Pool

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out