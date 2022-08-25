UTPD, APD responding to an incident at 15th and Red River

Details remain limited at this time. Here is what we know.

AUSTIN, Texas — Officers with the Austin Police Department and the University of Texas Police Department along with other law enforcement agencies are responding to an incident at 15th and Red River Streets on Thursday night.

APD said the scene is related to a shooting that happened in East Austin in the 2600 block of E. 7th St.

One of those involved left the scene and was found across from Dell Seton Medical Center at 15th and Red River Streets.

APD said there was a large police presence in the area as officers were detaining the individual who was reported to be armed. All of those involved have been detained.

APD said there is no ongoing threat to the public. Detectives are still investigating.

No other information has been released at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

