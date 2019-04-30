AUSTIN, Texas — UT Austin Police are responding after a smoke device was used to interrupt a student event.

The incident happened on Monday evening at the school’s Mary E. Gearing Hall, according to police.

The building was evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

UT Austin Police confirmed the smoke device disrupted a pro-life event put on by the campus's Young Conservatives of Texas group.

A member of the group on Twitter claimed the device was set off by someone opposed to the group's views, but this has not been confirmed by police.

A criminal investigation is underway. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at (512) 471-4441, ext. 9.