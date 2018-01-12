AUSTIN — Austin police arrested and charged a University of Texas at Austin student on Thursday after he lied and told officers two men kidnapped and robbed him in early November.

Daniel Mullan, a 20-year-old sophomore, is facing perjury and filing a false police report charges.

The story he told police

It all began Nov. 7 when Mullan told police he had just gotten off a bus near the 1300 block of Crossing Place in southeast Austin when two men in a tan sedan approached him.

In a sworn statement to police, Mullan said the driver of the car -- whom KVUE is not identifying -- asked him for directions to a nearby apartment complex. Mullan said he tried to give the man directions, but the man didn't understand him. The man asked Mullan to get in the car and show him, and Mullan obliged.

According to an arrest affidavit, the driver supposedly told Mullan they were not heading to the apartment complex, and he allegedly threatened Mullan with a gun if he got out of the car.

Mullan told police the man drove him to two ATMs on East Riverside Drive and supposedly forced him to withdraw money. From there, the man drove Mullan to the Chase Bank on South Congress Avenue and forced him to withdraw $3,000, the affidavit said. Police shared surveillance photos with the media from two of these banks that showed the driver's face.

After leaving Chase, the man drove Mullan to the 2400 block of East Riverside Drive and kicked him out, Mullan told police. That's when he called 9-1-1 and told police he had been kidnapped and robbed.

The driver's arrest

On Nov. 26, police pulled over a tan sedan that matched the description Mullan gave police. The driver of the sedan also matched Mullan's description. Police also found a "Jason"-style hockey mask Mullan remembered seeing in the car.

Based on this information, officers arrested the driver and charged him with kidnapping and robbery by threat.

"The victim was fearful and believed that if he attempted any avenues of escape he would be shot," the detective wrote in the arrest affidavit. "I believe [the driver] committed robbery by threat when he kidnapped the victim."

During interrogation with police, the driver said he did not kidnap or rob Mullan, and he shared details of Mullan's apartment layout and contents, according to the affidavit.

In Mullan's written sworn statement, police said he failed to mention that the man who had kidnapped him had entered his apartment.

The student's confession

After police interrogated the driver accused of kidnapping and robbing Mullan, detectives met with Mullan and rode with him to the 1300 block of Crossing Place, where he was allegedly kidnapped.

There, Mullan allowed police to enter his apartment, and the detective noticed several pieces of furniture and items in the exact locations the accused driver told police he saw them in.

From there, the detective and Mullan went to APD's headquarters, where Mullan confessed his initial sworn statement was "fictitious," according to his arrest affidavit.

"Mullan advised he was not kidnapped and was not threatened with a gun as he previously stated," the detective wrote in the affidavit.

Mullan told the detective the driver of the sedan said he needed to have $100 bills made into change "for later drug deals." Mullan then allowed the driver to enter his apartment, where he gave the driver $400 in $10 bills and $20 bills, police said.

Mullan then voluntarily got in the car with the driver and went to several ATMs where he withdrew money. Mullan did this, he told police, because the driver promised he would pay him for helping make change.

Eventually, however, the driver told Mullan to get out of the car near the intersection of Wickersham Lane and East Riverside Drive.

This is the reason Mullan told police he was kidnapped and robbed, according to his arrest affidavit: "There ... no gun. Yes, as soon as, like, I'm having to go to the police with this, I'm going to have to say that they had some intent of threat rather than two guys that looked kind of scary intimidated me."

He went on to say: "No gun, just two intimidating-looking blacks."

Mullan told police he could have exited the car whenever he wanted to, but he stayed because the driver promised to pay him for helping him.

"By Mullan providing false statements and perjuring himself, it led to the events of [the driver of the sedan] being arrested on false charges," the detective wrote. "During the interview, Mullan was insincere when present with the information that his sworn statement cost [the driver] to be incarcerated based on his word."

If convicted, Mullan could spend nearly 1.5 years in county jail.

KVUE reached out to the Travis County District Attorney's Office to find out whether it dropped the kidnapping and robbery charges against the driver of the sedan, but no one got back to the station.

It's unclear if Mullan and the driver knew each other before the Nov. 7 incident.

