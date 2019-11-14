AUSTIN, Texas — Some University of Texas students are angry and UT leaders want them to know they've heard their concerns.

Dozens of students protested outside the provost office in late October after they found out two professors, who are still teaching, violated sexual misconduct policies.

UT posted a letter, which stated that they were planning to make changes.

"When you have things like this that affect so many students, it's great to see what kind of strength the Longhorn community has on the student side of things," said Alyssa Ashcraft, a UT senior and organizer of the sit-in protest.

Ashcraft said many are frustrated with the university allowing the professors, who violated the policies, to still teach in classrooms.

"When the course schedule came out, we all saw that they were still on it," said Ashcraft. "We got to talking and decided to set a time and a date and a location for a sit-in to kind of make sure students knew about this issue and registration happened and hopefully get a university response."

UT did respond, but not until after kids signed up for classes.

Executive Vice President and Provost Maurie McInnis responded in detail about three issues: transparency, publishing names and terminating faculty members.

McInnis said in the letter UT plans to "hire an outside expert to review UT's Title IX procedures and policies." The letter continues "As that process unfolds, please know that we all share common goals: that all UT students feel safe — and are safe. With these goals in mind, I believe we can work together to make a better university."

You can read the full letter here.

"We had wished it was sent out earlier and perhaps through a main channel, such as an email, to all students because UT news is something you have to seek up yourself," said Angela Kang, UT senior and sit-in organizer.

Kang and Ashcraft also wished it was more clear about how UT will protect students in the future.

"This is a issue that affects students, faculty, administrators, so it is a conversation that I believe is going to continue to move forward," said Kang.

Kang and Ashcraft said they're trying to organize a town hall so more students can join the fight.

