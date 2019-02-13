AUSTIN, Texas — Do you know this man? If so, the University of Texas Police Department needs your help.

The UTPD are seeking the good Samaritan who they said aided in requesting police and EMS assistance after he witnessed a fatal bicycle crash on Jan. 28 – and they'd like to speak with him.

The crash involving a Capital Metro bus and a cyclist occurred at 10:32 p.m. on a Monday on the 2200 block of San Jacinto Blvd. The cyclist, 39-year-old Anthony John Diaz, died as a result of the collision.

Police ask the witness to call 512-232-3573 to speak with a detective who is working on the case, which is still under investigation.

