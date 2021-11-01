UT police arrest man allegedly threatening store employee

UTPD said officers responded to the off-campus incident at 2600 Guadalupe St. around 6:10 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — The UT Austin Police Department said a man was arrested after allegedly threatening a 7-Eleven employee with a gun on Monday evening.

After a vehicle and foot pursuit, the Austin Police Department, UTPD and Texas Department of Public Safety arrested the suspect at 25th and San Gabriel streets.

There is no ongoing threat to the public.

If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to call 311.