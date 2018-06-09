AUSTIN — Next time you're thinking about picking up a scooter to ride to class on the University of Texas campus, scoot at your own risk.

UT will soon charge scooter companies a $150 fine for improperly parked scooters on campus.

And that fine would likely be passed onto the last person to ride the scooter. UT leaders said scooters are being left on sidewalks and in front of doorways, and they want to make sure they are put in the bike racks.

Some students told KVUE they think a fine seems like a steep punishment.

"Maybe not a $150 but definitely give them some warnings. If you're not parked in the right spot for a car, you know, you get a big ticket. So what's the big difference with a bike or scooter?" said UT student Charlotte Elliot.

The University of Texas Police will treat scooter users just like cyclists, meaning they do have to yield to pedestrians. The devices are also only allowed where bikes are: no sidewalks.

The rules and impound fees go into effect in late September.

