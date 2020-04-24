AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin will be having its University-wide commencement ceremony virtually, on a live broadcast hosted by UT President Greg Fenves on Saturday, May 23.

The commencement ceremony will be celebrating the proud accomplishments of UT Austin Class of 2020.

The ceremony will be broadcast live, with video streaming beginning with a pre-show at 8:30 p.m. The ceremony will be simulcast on Longhorn Network beginning at 9 p.m. The day will also include a full schedule of virtual graduation ceremonies hosted by individual colleges and schools.

More details, including specific information on the college/school ceremonies, can be found on the commencement website.

The university announced in March the May 21-23 commencement and graduation ceremonies were being postponed.

