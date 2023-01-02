Man arrested after assault on UT campus

University police said the incident happened near the 2200 block of Guadalupe Street.

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was arrested on Monday afternoon after an assault on the University of Texas at Austin campus.

The University of Texas Police Department (UTPD) said the incident happened near the 2200 block of Guadalupe Street around 1 p.m.

Police said a UT-affiliated person was walking towards Guadalupe Street when a man punched the back of her head. He then continued to make threatening comments before boarding a city bus.

Officers quickly arrived on the scene and arrested the suspect, UTPD said. The victim did not require medical treatment.

There is no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact UTPD at 512-471-4441 and select extension 9.