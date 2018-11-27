AUSTIN — UT junior Emily Ginsburg didn't watch the Longhorns beat the Sooners in person when the two teams played back in October.

The teams meet again this Saturday in Arlington for the Big 12 Championship game. Ginsburg, 20, said she isn't going to miss seeing them play this time.

"I've actually never seen Texas and OU play in person, so I'm excited for this moment, the first time to see that," Ginsburg said.

UT freshman Alana Moshay can't wait for the game either.

"I'm nervous because we have the opportunity to beat OU," Moshay said.

All that excitement translates to big bucks for businesses like the University Co-op and Sue Patrick.

Cheryl Phifer is the president and CEO of the University Co-op.

"So, there's already images if we're the Big 12 champions, and we already have orders in for that.," Phifer said.

Sue Patrick has been open in Austin for 43 years.

"Sales are probably up 25 to 35 percent. It is a big wow," Patrick said.

And that's before any bowl games.

But back to the Big 12 Championship -- a game Ginsburg and her friends plan to leave for on Friday.

Then, they'll be getting up super early on Saturday.

"Even though we are only a 25-minute drive from Arlington, we're going to be leaving two, three hours early just to get to the stadium because we want to make sure we can get in and see kick off," Ginsburg said.

Hopefully to cheer the Longhorns to victory.

