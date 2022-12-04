UT business students help people file taxes for free

UT McCombs School of Business students in a finance class volunteered to help people with taxes through the Prosper Center.

AUSTIN, Texas — If you haven't done them yet, your taxes should probably be on your mind. There is less than a week left until the April 18 deadline and there's a group of volunteers helping some make this process a little easier.

If you ask 100 people about their thoughts on taxes, you'd find 99 who hate them, and then, you'll find Jessica Lee.

"I do like it," said Jessica.

She and about 300 other volunteers help people file their taxes as a part of Prosper Tax Help Centers.

They're helping people like Sarah Lantz file their taxes. Sarah is one of more than 9,000 being helped by Prosper's Foundation Communities program to help people maximize their returns.

But by helping Sarah, Jessica is also helping herself.

"I'm a finance major, accounting minor. Which is why I'm doing all of this," Jessica said to Sarah.

Jessica's a student at the University of Texas at Austin, one of the 150 student volunteers helping out people like Sarah.

"It's nice to have that help and have people that are patient as you're going through the process," Jessica explained.

A process that Prosper offers for free.

"Yeah," said Stephanie Chavarria, the outreach manager for the center. "We ultimately do rely on those volunteers and the time that they put into the work. It's a lot of time and the time that the community and we as a program need to provide this service."

Jessica is helping people's taxes get filed free of charge, as one of the only people who might find taxes fun.

"Jessica thank you," said Sarah.

If you need help from the Prosper Center to file your taxes, you can call 2-1-1 to schedule an appointment or find out more about the requirements by clicking here.

