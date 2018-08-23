AUSTIN — Another round of Longhorns has made their way to the University of Texas Wednesday during the university's 25th annual Mooov-In.

The university welcomed approximately 7,400 students into 14 residence halls Friday and Saturday during the Mooov-In. According to UT, the new Longhorns come from 44 states, 35 countries and six continents.

Ivan Ulloa is one of the incoming UT freshmen, majoring in medical laboratory science and coming from Houston. He said he's most excited to enjoy getting involved with groups on campus.

"I want to experience the city life because I come from a suburban area, so there isn't really much to do," Ulloa said.

Brooks Toothman came from another major Texas suburb -- Flowermound near Dallas. With both of his parents going to UT and growing up a Longhorns fan, he said making his school decision was easy.

"Just the diversity on campus and the way everyone's connected is so great," Toothman saod. "You just get connected so easily to so many different things. It's good to be able to be around people who you're starting with and interact with them."

There are also 350 volunteers helping with this even from faculty members to alumni to students. Steven Santoyo is in his second year of being a residential assistant and is also helping out with Mooov-in Day this year.

"At a school with so many students, it can get easy or it can actually be a challenge for some students coming from smaller towns or smaller cities in the state of Texas or in the country," Santoyo said. "Coming to these events really allows them to feel like a Longhorn for the first time."

RELATED:

Texas regents approve $175 million expansion of Longhorns football stadium

'The energy was good': Matthew McConaughey visits Texas football practice

Mooov-In marked the start of Longhorns Welcome, a series of free events for incoming first-year and transfer students. Some of the free events to welcome the students include Gone to Texas, Horns Up Night and Party on the Plaza.

Welcome to Austin, Longhorns. Hook 'Em!

© 2018 KVUE-TV