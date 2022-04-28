UT Austin students warned to stay away from racoons after recent biting incidents

UT officials said three students were recently bitten by a racoon and had to receive a rabies shot.

AUSTIN, Texas — Students at the University of Texas are being warned after campus officials said three students were bitten by raccoons recently.

According to a tweet from the UT Office of Campus Safety, the office has "seen an increase of incidents involving raccoons and the UT student population." Three students were bitten by a raccoon and had to get rabies vaccination as a precautionary measure, the office said.

It's believed that one raccoon, in particular, is biting students. Safety officials think the raccoon is sheltering around the outside of the McCombs School of Business and Perry-Castañeda Library on 21st Street.

Students are being reminded to refrain from approaching wild animals to feed, pet or take pictures. Officials said raccoons sometimes feel threatened when in close contact, especially if they have babies nearby.

If you are bitten or scratched by a raccoon or any other wild animal, you are urged to seek medical attention. If it's an emergency, you should call 911. If it's not an emergency, here are some resources:

University Health Services for students: 512-471-4955

The 24-hour nurse advice line: 5120475-6877

HealthPoint Occupational Health for staff: 512-471-4647

Incidents should also be reported online.

