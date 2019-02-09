AUSTIN, Texas — Four police officers from the University of Texas at Austin have traveled to Odessa to help local law enforcement there after a mass shooting killed seven over the weekend in West Texas.

UT Police Department Chief David Carter shared the news on Twitter on Monday that four of his officers were lending a helping hand to their friends across the state.

Carter said his officers were standing guard in support of the University of Texas of the Permian Basin.

“Acting in support of @utpb as they collectively strive to return to a sense of normalcy on this Labor Day,” he wrote. “Blessed are the peacemakers.”

Midland officers were also in Odessa in the aftermath of the tragedy to help support the local departments.

