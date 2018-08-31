AUSTIN — There's a faster, cheaper way to find out whether mosquitoes carry dangerous disease-causing viruses, and it was invented right here in Austin.

Researchers at the University of Texas at Austin developed a new tool to show whether mosquitoes carry disease-causing viruses such as Zika virus, dengue, chikungunya or yellow fever, a press release from the school said.

The school said the tool uses a smartphone camera, a small 3D-printed box and a simple chemical test to show whether a dead mosquito belongs to the Aedes aegypti species. The species carries Zika and other viruses.

Scientists said older testing methods can be difficult to interpret, expensive and time-consuming.

“Many of these diseases are spreading in areas where they weren’t common before,” said Sanchita Bhadra in the press release. Bhadra is a research associate in the Department of Molecular Biosciences and first author on the paper. “Having surveillance is important in conjunction with any kind of outbreak, and this method allows a rapid test in the field.”

© 2018 KVUE-TV