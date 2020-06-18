UT Austin ranked No. 33 best university in the world

The ranking makes it the only Texas university in the top 50 worldwide.

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin has ranked No. 33 in the latest Center for World University Rankings list, making it the only Texas university in the top 50 worldwide.

The publication uses seven different indicators to determine the global rankings, factoring in education quality, alumni employment rates, faculty quality, research output, publishing, influence and citations.

UT Austin earned high marks for its faculty members who have won major academic distinctions, as well as for the volume, reach and influence of its research.

The rankings look at the top 2,000 institutions from different countries around the world. Other Texas universities that made the rankings included Rice University at No. 139 and Texas A&M University at No. 73.

“The University of Texas at Austin is defined by the exceptional talent of its faculty and students, and this ranking reflects their immense abilities, imagination and creativity, and the positive impacts they are making on the world,” said UT Austin interim President Jay Hartzell. “But we’re not done – not even close. This great university has yet to realize its full potential, and I look forward to working with our students, faculty and staff to find ways to build on our strengths, increase our impact and achieve even more so that we can serve our state, nation and society at the absolute highest level.”

UT Austin was also ranked at No. 21 in the U.S. and No. 7 among U.S. public universities in the 2020-2021 Center for World University Rankings.