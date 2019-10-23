AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin has ranked No. 34 in the latest U.S. News & World Report Best Global Universities list, making it the only Texas university in the top 100 worldwide.

The publication uses 13 different indicators to determine the global rankings, factoring in research performance, global and regional reputations and international collaboration.

UT Austin earned top-50 rankings in 12 subjects, including No. 5 in computer science and No. 8 in electrical and electronic engineering.

The rankings look at the top 1,500 institutions from 81 different countries. Other Texas universities that made the rankings included Rice University at No. 108 and Texas A&M University at No. 134.

In September, U.S. News and World Report ranked UT Austin No. 48 overall in its U.S. private and public universities list and No. 14 on its national public university list.

