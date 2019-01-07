AUSTIN, Texas — UT Austin police are searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a university staff member on Monday.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. at the College of Business, the UT Police Department said.

A UT staff member told police a man entered a classroom, sat down next to them and exposed himself.

The victim then called 911 and the man left, police said. Police could not locate the suspect after a search of the area.

The suspect is described as a black man wearing a navy shirt, unknown pants and carrying a green backpack.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at (512) 471-4441, extension 9.

The UTPD Criminal Investigations Unit is actively investigating the incident.

