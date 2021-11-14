x
UT Austin police investigate unauthorized entry into dorm

Police say a man wearing just a shirt and underwear walked into a student's room, then took his shirt off and touched the student.

AUSTIN, Texas — UT Austin police are investigating after a man walked into a residence hall and stood by a student's bed, then touched their stomach, just before 2 a.m. on Sunday.

According to police, the unauthorized entry happened at Jester West Residence Hall.

Police say a man wearing just a shirt and underwear walked into the student's room, then took his shirt off and touched the student.

The student asked who he was. That's when the man ran away.

UTPD is actively investigating and searching the area.

