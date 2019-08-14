AUSTIN, Texas — The mother of a baby who was briefly the focus of an Amber Alert is wanted by the US Marshals Service, according to a press release from Aug. 14.

Brittany Sadi Smith, 30, gave birth to a child at a local hospital and checked in under a different name, which the US Marshals identified as “Brandy Galbert” or “Brandy Phillips.” The baby left the hospital with a woman identified as Smith's cousin, Brandy Yovonne Galbert, after the mother gave her permission. The baby's mother was discharged on July 23.

According to the US Marshals, Smith had abruptly left the hospital that day against the advice of medical staff. On Aug. 6, Smith appeared for a court hearing where she was ordered to give over the newborn. She reportedly testified that she did not give birth to a baby and that "there is no baby."

Austin police alerted media about the baby's disappearance on Aug. 9, saying that Child Protective Services received a court order for the baby to be removed from the mother's custody and placed into theirs.

An Amber Alert was issued for the infant on Aug. 12. By that evening, the baby was put in custody of CPS and Galbert was arrested.

Now, authorities are searching for the baby's mother, who faces charges of interference with a child's custody, a state felony. US Marshals report that Smith has a criminal history that includes injury to a child, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault with bodily injury, theft, failure to identify and resisting arrest.

US Marshals

Smith was previously known to authorities and CPS because she allegedly neglected and abused her previous biological children.

Authorities believe Smith lives in the Austin area and frequently visits Killeen.

If you have information related to the case, you are asked to contact the US Marshals tip line at 1-800-336-0102 or “USMS Tips” at usmarshals.gov/tips. Your identity will remain anonymous.

