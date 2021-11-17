US Labor Department, Travis County DA commit to improve worker protections

Both also committed to improve enforcement of wage laws and collaborate on areas of common interest.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Officials with the U.S. Department of Labor and the Travis County District Attorney's Office committed to expand and improve the protections of Travis County's workforce in a recent meeting.

The memorandum of understanding signed by both parties also includes commitment to the enforcement of wage laws and level the playing field for responsible employers, according to a release.

“Our office is excited to enter into this agreement with the U.S. Department of Labor,” said Travis County District Attorney José P. Garza. “We know that addressing economic stability is critical to promoting public safety in our community. This agreement between our agencies will help our office seek justice for victims of wage theft in Travis County and ensure that employers who engage in criminal conduct are held accountable.”

The memorandum signed by both agencies represents an effort to collaborate effectively on areas of common interest, including sharing training materials, conducting joint investigations and enforcement actions and sharing information as appropriate.

"This agreement increases the impact of our work. Jointly, our agencies can protect more workers, educate more employers and send a strong message to those who don't play by the rules," said Southwest Wage and Hour Division Administrator Betty Campbell in Dallas. "It's a win for workers, businesses and taxpayers in Travis County when we pool our resources to improve the efficiency and value of our services."