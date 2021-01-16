Virginia man arrested with gun, 500 rounds of ammo at US Capitol checkpoint, police report says

Wesley Allen Beeler is the man that US Capitol Police detained, says the police report.

WASHINGTON — A Virginia man using a fake credential was arrested by US Capitol Police after he arrived with an unregistered gun and more than 500 rounds of unregistered ammo at a checkpoint near the US Capitol, according to a police report filed by the Metropolitan Police Department (DC Police).

Wesley Allen Beeler is the man that US Capitol Police detained, says the police report. He is being held by DC Police after the initial arrest by Capitol Police.

Beeler reportedly was stopped at the N. Capitol Street and E Street, Northeast, police checkpoint.

The police report says that Beeler had a Glock 9mm and that the 509 ammo rounds are for that gun's bullet caliber.

The report also says 21 shotgun shells for a 12 Guage shotgun were collected into evidence. The report did not include an actual shotgun on the evidence list.

The reasons why Beeler had a gun and hundreds of rounds of ammunition at a police checkpoint are unknown at this time.

Beeler is from Fort Royle, Virginia, according to the police report.

NEW DETAILS - Last night a Virginia man was arrested at a security checkpoint outside the Capitol with an unregistered gun and more than 500 rounds of unregistered ammunition, per a police report.

@wusa9 — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) January 16, 2021

Checkpoints in DC have been set up around an "inauguration perimeter" that DC officials and its federal partners have created for Inauguration Day on Wednesday. The Capitol riot on Jan. 6 played a huge role in the size of the perimeter and the amount of police and military forces that have been present in the District over the last two weeks.

WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information comes into our newsroom and station.