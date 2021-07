The incident happened at the 12600 block of U.S. 290 eastbound just before 5:30 p.m., according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after reportedly falling three stories at a construction site in northeast Austin on Monday evening.

Medics attempted CPR but the adult victim died on the scene, ATCEMS said.

No other information is available at this time.