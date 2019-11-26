AUSTIN, Texas — As the United Parcel Service gears up for the holidays, they're looking to hire hundreds of workers in Austin.

UPS said Nov. 25 the business needs to hire more than 480 employees in the Austin area to work during the holiday season. The business said some of the positions available are seasonal while others are permanent. UPS has been filling 100,000 seasonal jobs across the country this holiday season.

The pay for these positions range from $14 to $21 per hour.

UPS said that these seasonal and part-time positions have served as a foot in the door to a career at the company. Of all the seasonal people hired in the past four years, UPS said 35% become permanent employees after the holidays.

To find more information or apply, Austinites can visit UPS' career webpage.

Take This Job: Cleaning CapMetro buses

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

H-E-B price check: What you’ll pay depends on store location

Free ride? These 6 organizations get free rent from the City of Austin

Austin woman warns others about counterfeit money after she says she was duped

145 coffins found at Florida high school, part of an erased African American cemetery